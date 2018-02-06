Rep. John Ratcliffe said Tuesday that the Democratic memo has more information on sources and methods than the Republican memo and should be changed prior to its release.

“I’m of the opinion that there are sources and methods, considerable sources and methods, that need to be heavily redacted or edited, and I would hope that would take place before it’s declassified and made public,” Mr. Ratcliffe, Texas Republican, said on Fox News.

He said that despite these revelations most Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee voted to have the memo released. The memo is 10 pages and is more detailed in making a rebuttal of the Republican version.

“But at the end of the day I’m for, and every Republican was for, the disclosure of the Democratic memo just like the Republican [memo], so the American people can make up their minds about these issues themselves,” he said.

The dueling memos regarding the issued FISA warrants for Trump campaign aides have taken over the debate on Capitol Hill. The Republican memo was publicly released Friday and argued that the unverified dossier — financed as opposition research by the Democratic Party — was used to issue the warrants. Democrats say their memo clarifies misleading information in the Republican document.