Mercedes-Benz has apologized to its Chinese customers over a recent decision to quote exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on its Instagram page.

“Look at the situations from all angles, and you will become more open,” briefly appeared on a social media page for the luxury automaker for its “Monday Motivation.” Coverage by the South China Morning Post, coupled with negative backlash, prompted Mercedes-Benz to delete the message and apologize.

The company said on its Chinese-based Weibo account that it was sorry for sharing “wrong information.” It then vowed to “take concrete action to deepen our understanding, including abroad, of Chinese culture and values,” Fox News reported Tuesday.

The Dalai Lama has been in exile in India since 1959 after an uprising against Chinese rule. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1989 for his nonviolent efforts on behalf of Tibetan independence.