Rep. Rick Crawford said Tuesday that he wants both memos out, so the American people can compare and contrast.

“I do want the American people to see the political dynamic and the tone of the Democrat memo,” Mr. Crawford, Arkansas Republican, said on CNN.

As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, Mr. Crawford said the Democratic memo has not been read by as many House members as the Republican memo, but urged people to read both and come to a conclusion.

“The House had well over 200 Republicans who viewed that, probably around 50 Democrats. At last look, I think they had somewhere in the neighborhood of 75 Republicans and about 55 Democrats had viewed the Democratic memo,” he said.

Mr. Crawford said he agreed that there was no evidence that the FISA court — who issued the surveillance warrants on some members of the Trump campaign — had knowledge that the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign funded the dossier, but said it was clear there was bias in the system.

The dueling memos regarding the warrants issued under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act have taken over the debate on Capitol Hill. The Republican memo was publicly released Friday and argued that the unverified dossier was used to issue the warrants. Democrats pushed to release their own memo, which they say clarifies misleading information in the Republican document.