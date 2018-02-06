PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate has rejected a resolution that pressed federal officials to identify the “root cause” of terrorism.

The resolution noted the global war on terror is being fought “in primarily Muslim majority countries against Islamic fundamentalist terror organizations.”

Republican sponsor Neal Tapio said the resolution was necessary to give hope and purpose to American armed forces. But it failed on a 19-16 vote.

Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert, an opponent, urged his colleagues to resist the resolution. Lawmakers added a provision saying many Muslims have fought against “Islamic terrorism.”

Resolutions express the Legislature’s opinions but don’t have the force of law.