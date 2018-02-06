A district court judge in Texas has been arrested on bribery charges, the Department of Justice said.

Judge Rodolfo “Rudy” Delgado, 64, of Edinburg, Texas, is accused of accepting more than $6,000 in cash bribes from an attorney in exchange for favorable rulings on criminal cases in his courtroom.

Judge Delgado presides over Texas’ 93rd District Court and has jurisdiction over criminal cases in Hidalgo County.

The Justice Department alleged Mr. Delgardo accepted bribes on three separate occasions in exchange for releasing clients on bond while cases were pending against them. The first two bribes totaled $520 in cash, while the third bribe was roughly $5,500, according to the criminal complaint.

Judge Delgardo was taken into custody on Friday and appeared before a U.S. Magistrate judge on Monday. He was released upon posting a $100,000 bond.

The FBI’s San Antonio division conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Julie N. Searle and Robert Guerra of the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.