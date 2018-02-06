SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on primary-election candidates in New Mexico seeking statewide and federal office (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The Libertarian Party has no candidate for governor of New Mexico as a primary-election deadline passes, complicating efforts to maintain major party status in November elections.

Libertarian Party activist and candidate for state Attorney General A. Blair Dunn said Tuesday that the party still has options open to protect its major-party status in fall elections.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the party must win 5 percent of the vote in a gubernatorial or presidential election to maintain major party status. Agency spokesman Joey Keefe says a Libertarian candidate for governor still can file as a write-in contender.

Libertarian candidates have ready access to the primary and general election ballot in New Mexico thanks to a strong showing in 2016 by failed presidential candidate Gary Johnson that provided major party status.

Libertarians have registered to run for U.S. Senate, two congressional seats, secretary of state and state land commissioner.

___

3 a.m.

The deadline has arrived for major party candidates in New Mexico to turn in nominating petitions in order to run for statewide or federal office.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to turn in declarations and signatures so that they appear on the 2018 primary election ballot in June. Candidates for statewide office must also submit a financial disclosure form that includes sources of annual income over $5,000.

The Libertarian Party recently qualified as a major party alongside the Democratic and Republican parties.

The Secretary of State’s Office is posting a searchable online candidate list as declarations are submitted to run for U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, attorney general, land commissioner and judge on the state court of appeals.