Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty said Tuesday that he has left a lobbying job in Washington, but has not made any decisions about revisiting a run for governor.

“Well I just made a decision today to leave my job in Washington, but as for the next chapter I don’t have any announcements for you today,” the Republican said on Fox Business.

He was working for Financial Services Roundtable, a banking trade group, but announced in a brief statement that his last day will be in March. It is widely speculated he’s considering a bid in the open governor’s race.

“I am exploring that as an option but certainly haven’t made any decisions in that regard,” Mr. Pawlenty said.

He previously served as governor of the state from 2003 to 2011 and attempted a brief presidential run in 2012.