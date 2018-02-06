President Trump said Tuesday he would welcome another government shutdown unless Democrats agree to major changes to stop illegal immigration.

“I’d love to see a shutdown if we can’t get this stuff taken care of,” the president said at a White House roundtable discussion on MS-13 gang violence and illegal immigration.

Mr. Trump has laid out a four-prong approach to immigration discussions on Capitol Hill, saying he would accept a generous amnesty for 1.8 million illegal immigrant “Dreamers” in exchange for major policy changes including a border wall and more authority to speed deportations.

Democrats want a more generous amnesty of perhaps 3.2 million illegal immigrants, but are resisting his enforcement changes, saying it would punish other immigrants, both legal and illegal.

Little progress is being made in negotiations, with Mr. Trump refusing to agree to a legalization-only bill.

“Then shut it down. We’ll go with another shutdown,” he said.

Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Virginia Republican who represents a number of federal employees, said she hoped that wasn’t going to be needed. She suggested coverage of MS-13 violence has spurred both sides to be ready to accept changes.

“We don’t need a government shutdown on this,” she said.

Mr. Trump fired back: We’re not getting support from the Democrats.”

The government careened into a short partial shutdown last month after Democrats refused to fund the government unless Dreamers were granted citizenship rights.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said the president was the only one looking for a shutdown.

“We had a Trump shutdown. Nobody wants a shutdown but him,” said the New York Democrat.