President Trump on Tuesday cited the killing of an Indianapolis Colts football player, allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant, as an example of the need for tougher border security.

“So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson,” the president tweeted. “This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!”

Mr. Jackson and another man were killed in a traffic accident Sunday. Indiana State police said the driver who hit them, Manuel Orrego-Savala, was drunk.

A local TV station said Orrego-Savala had been deported twice from the U.S.

The president also tweeted, “My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken.”

Republican Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita has also said the incident should spur Congress to approve Mr. Trump’s border wall and other enforcement measures.

Congress is facing a Thursday deadline for action on a spending bill to keep the government open, and also a measure to address young illegal immigrants facing possible deportation.

