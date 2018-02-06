President Trump spoke Tuesday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, with both agreeing to keep pressure on North Korea and work together in law enforcement efforts.

The call came a day after Mrs. May rebuked Mr. Trump’s criticism of the British universal health care system.

The health care issue was not mentioned in a White House read out of the call.

In the call, Mrs. May briefed the president on her recent trip to China, and the two leaders “agreed all responsible nations must increase pressure on North Korea until it turns to the path of denuclearization,” according to the White House.

“The leaders also agreed the pending United States-United Kingdom Data Sharing Agreement would benefit law enforcement efforts in both countries, and they will advocate for legislation together,” said the White House.

Mr. Trump pointed Saturday to the Britain’s National Health System (NHS) as an example of government-run health care gone wrong.

“The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working,” he tweeted. “Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!”

The British response came on Twitter form the country’s health minister, Jeremy Hunt.

“I may disagree with claims made on that march but not ONE of them wants to live in a system where 28m people have no cover,” he said in a jab at the U.S. system. “NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage - where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance.”