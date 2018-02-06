A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to traveling to Haiti for the purposes of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, the Justice Department said.

James Daniel Arbaugh, 40, of Stuarts Draft pleaded guilty to one count of traveling in foreign commerce from the U.S. to Haiti to engage in illicit sexual conduct with person under the age of 18. He will be sentenced June 13.

Arbaugh lived in Haiti for 15 years and regularly traveled back to the United States, the Justice Department said. He admitted, that while in Haiti, he engaged in illicit sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12 by touching the minor’s genitals under the minor’s clothing, according to the Justice Department.

Trial Attorney Kaylynn Shoop of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeb Terrien of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.