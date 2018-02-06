PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A veteran has filed a lawsuit claiming a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs therapist made sexual advances toward him and threatened to report him as dangerous.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Luke Kirk seeks $500,000 in emotional damages from the department, claiming the federal agency is liable for the therapist’s professional misconduct. Kirk filed a complaint against Ami Diane Phillips in June 2016. On the same day, Phillips falsely reported that Kirk had threatened to kill her and was extorting her for money.

Phillips pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and initiating a false report and was sentenced in January 2017 to two days in jail, two years of probation, mental health counseling and 40 hours of community service.

Veterans Affairs spokesman Curt Cashour declined comment on the pending litigation.

