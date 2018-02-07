Anti-war activists have now joined in the protests against President Trump’s proposal for a patriotic military parade in the nation’s capital, likely over Veterans’ Day later this year.

The ANSWER Coalition has plans to counter the parade, meant as a show of support for U.S. troops. The group, founded three days after the 9/11 attacks, is known for organizing mass protests against the Iraq and Afghanistan wars during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

They issued their own call to arms on Wednesday, advising “people from all over the country to descend on Washington, D.C., to say no to Donald Trump’s War Parade on Veterans’ Day weekend.”

The organization says that it has already filed applications for permits to march along Pennsylvania Avenue, Constitution Ave and other areas near the National Mall.

They have only criticism for Mr. Trump’s military parade.

“This is an obscene glorification of war and a criminal waste of urgently needed money,” said Ben Becker, an organizer. “The United States spends more on the military than the next 10 countries combined. This is an advertisement for spending hundreds of billions more on the Pentagon and to line the pockets of weapons contractors.”

Mr. Trump’s military parade “is aimed at stimulating a new war drive,” ANSWER said in its mission statement.

“The people of this country, and the world, will not stand for it,” they predict, adding, “Hundreds of thousands will pour into the streets to stop Trump’s agenda of militarism and racism.”