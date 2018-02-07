JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Advocates for renewable energy rallied in Jersey City for electric-powered options for public transportation.

The Monday event, organized Jersey Renews along with the Amalgamated Transit Union, came after a labor movement event that promoted the idea of public transit as a civil right.

The Jersey Journal reports Democratic Mayor Steve Fulop previously announced the city will seek bidders to install electric charging stations citywide and to help municipal vehicles transition to electric power.

Dan Fatton, executive director of the New Jersey Work Environment Council, says he wants the state to invest now in electric transportation to avoid higher costs in the future.

