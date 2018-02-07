A poll from Quinnipiac University out Wednesday shows Americans feel the best they have about the economy since the poll starting asking the question in 2001.

Seventy percent of Americans say the economy is in “excellent” or “good” condition, up from 66 percent in January. And 75 percent say their financial situation is “excellent” or “good.”

For the first time since his election, Mr. Trump is receiving the credit for the positive feeling about the economy.

Forty-eight percent say President Trump is responsible for the economic growth, compared to 41 percent who credit former President Barack Obama. Another 51 percent approve of Mr. Trump’s handling of the economy, in spite of his overall approval negative approval rating, which stands at 40 percent.

The Republican tax plan has also seen a slow growth of approval with 39 percent saying they support the plan compared to 32 percent in January.

The poll was take Feb. 2-5 — the last day of polling coincided with a stock market plunge followed by a swinging day of corrections — among 1,333 voters via landlines and cellphones with a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error.