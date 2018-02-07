Democrat Conor Lamb is making the GOP’s stance on entitlement programs an issue in his race special election race against Republican Rick Saccone for a U.S. House seat in western Pennsylvania.

In a new television ad, Mr. Lamb says that nobody should be fooled when House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks about “entitlement reform,” warning the Wisconsin Republican is trying to hide the party’s push to cut Social Security and Medicare.

“Paul Ryan will use the term entitlement reform to talk about Social Security and Medicare as if it is undeserved or it is some form of welfare, but it is not any of those things,” Mr. Lamb says in the ad. “People paid for it, they worked hard for it, and they expect us to keep our promises to them.”

The ad highlights news headlines that say Mr. Ryan wants to reduce spending on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security and say Republicans are “coming after Medicare.”

Mr. Lamb said people rely on the money from these social safety net programs to help care for family members.

Voters in the 18th Congressional District are set to pick a new House member on March 13.