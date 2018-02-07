Donald Trump Jr. called out Rep. Adam Schiff on Tuesday after an audio recording of a call he had with a person claiming to be a Russian operative was publicly released.

“The irony and hypocrisy of this can’t be understated. #FullOfShiff” Mr. Trump Jr. tweeted.

The tweet includes a link to an article from the Daily Mail detailing the call between Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, and a man who said he was Andriy Parubiy, chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament. Mr. Schiff was apparently led to believe this man could have compromising photos of Mr. Trump and said he gave secret nuclear codes to the Russians.



The story came out last month in the Atlantic, but the audio and copies of emails to set up the call were released by the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

The man turned out to be a radio prankster who concocted the scheme with a friend.

Mr. Schiff’s office said the congressman was not fooled by the scheme and reported it to the authorities.