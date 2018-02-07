Defense Secretary James Mattis on Wednesday heralded the two-year spending deal struck by Senate leaders, saying the military needs long-term funding to keep America safe.

He said the deal to raise spending caps would ensure the Pentagon’s ability to fill key positions with new recruits, maintain warships and modernize the military.

“America can afford survival,” Mr. Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general, told reporters at the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also welcomed the deal to increase spending by $300 billion, increasing the Pentagon’s budget $80 billion and domestic spending by $63 billion this year alone.

“The bottom line is that thanks to President Trump we can now have the strongest military we have had,” Mrs. Sanders said.

The spending outlined in the deal matched the request made by the Pentagon.