Sen. Jerry Moran said Wednesday that his committee is demanding answers from USA Gymnastics, and is exploring other industries, after sexual harassment and abuse against former team physician Dr. Larry Nassar.

“What we hope to accomplish, and what I believe we will accomplish, is what has gone wrong such that this kind of behavior resulting in these individuals — who have been under these terrible tragic circumstances — how could it happen?” Mr. Moran said on Fox News.

The two-term Kansas Republican chairs the Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security. The subcommittee has jurisdiction over USA Gymnastics as well as U.S. Olympic and NCAA athletes.

Mr. Moran and his subcommittee’s ranking member, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, sent a letter to these organizations last month to request additional information on how they process sexual abuse allegations.

Mr. Moran said this includes asking when an incident is reported and why certain incidents are not reported. He said this issue is systemic and goes beyond just the gymnastics case, and his committee wants to make sure these organizations make changes to prevent future occurrences.