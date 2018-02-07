A federal grand jury in Nevada has indicted 36 individuals across the globe for their role in one of the largest identity theft enterprises in the world.

Members of the Infraud Organization are alleged to have sold stolen identities, credit cards, along with personal and banking information, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Law enforcement officials estimate Infraud has caused more than $530 million in losses.

The indictment does not allege that Infraud actually breached personal information, but rather trafficked it on the darkweb.

The 36 individuals include individuals from the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Kosovo and Serbia. Currently, 13 are in custody the Justice Department said. In total, there are more than 10,901 registered Infraud members.

All of the defendants are charged with transnational racketeering conspiracy. Two of the defendants are charged with one count each of possession of 15 or more counterfeit and unauthorized access devices.

Infraud was created in October 2010 by Svyatosla Bondarenko, of the Ukraine, with the goal of becoming the premier online destination for false credit card information, the Department of Justice said. Operating with the slogan, “In Fraud We Trust,” the organization directed users to individual members’ websites, which offered stolen identification, financial information, malware or other illicit goods. It also promised that only high quality vendors of stolen credit cards could participate.

“Infraud was truly the premier one-stop shop for cybercriminals worldwide,” said David Rybicki, deputy assistant attorney general in the Criminal Division at the Justice Department.