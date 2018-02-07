If Donald Trump wants a military parade through Washington, D.C., he’ll have to do it without the financial cooperation of the local government.

A spokeswoman for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that the District has not received any formal word on the proposed parade. Large government-related events usually involve cooperation between the city and Uncle Sam.

Regardless, spokeswoman Anu Rangappa said, the city will not help pay for such a parade and Mr. Trump would have to cover the costs.

“In the meantime, we do know that, just like the wall, he will have to pay for it,” she said.

White House and Pentagon spokesmen Tuesday evening, responding to a report in The Washington Post, confirmed that the military is working on the possibility of a Bastille Day-style parade through D.C. streets while cautioning that planning is in its early stages and nothing is final.