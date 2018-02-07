RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for impersonating a U.S. Army officer and flying someone in a helicopter.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Wednesday that 57-year-old Christian Gerald Desgroux of Raleigh pretended to be a lieutenant general while taking someone to a classified briefing. Prosecutors say he also pretended to have the authority to land the helicopter at SAS headquarters in Cary.

The release didn’t say when the incident occurred.

If convicted, Desgroux would face up to 3 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. There would also be a term of supervised release following time served in prison.