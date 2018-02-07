White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned Wednesday in the wake of accusations by two ex-wives that he abused them.

Mr. Porter, who has been with President Trump since the inauguration more than a year ago, denied the allegations but said he would not fight a “smear campaign” in public.

“These outrageous allegations are simply false,” Mr. Porter said in a statement. “I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr. Porter “has been effective in his role as staff secretary,” and the president had confidence in his job performance. She said Mr. Porter’s departure will not be immediate and he was not pressured to leave.

She would not answer questions about whether Mr. Porter’s security clearance has been revoked.

Mr. Porter’s first wife, Colbie Holderness, alleged in an interview with the Daily Mail on Wednesday that he kicked her on their honeymoon, also choking and punching her. She provided pictures of her injuries.

His second wife, Jennifer Willoughy, told the Daily Mail that he pulled her naked from a shower and was verbally abusive. The Daily Mail also obtained a police complaint from 2010 alleging that Mr. Porter punched the glass on a door at their home, prompting her to file a temporary protective order.

Mr. Porter said he took the photos of his first wife nearly 15 years ago, “and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described.”

“My commitment to public service speaks for itself,” he said. “I have always put duty to country first and treated others with respect. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served in the Trump administration and will seek to ensure a smooth transition when I leave the White House.”