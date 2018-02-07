ATLANTA (AP) - Storms with strong winds and heavy rain pummeled Alabama and Georgia, causing delays at the world’s busiest airport along with scattered damage, and minor flooding.

The Federal Aviation Administration said flights were being delayed as long as 30 minutes Wednesday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The airport tweeted that severe weather was to blame.

The Storm Prediction Center reported that trees were down in the Georgia towns of Heard and Haralson near the state line, with an apartment building damaged.

Authorities in the central Alabama city of Jemison said trees blocked several roads, and photos on social media showed a tree on a house. Creeks swollen by as much as 2 inches of rain surged out of their banks south of Birmingham.

No injuries were reported.