INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An immigrant who was living illegally in Indiana when he was arrested in a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man faces a court hearing.

Marion County prosecutors planned to announce Wednesday before 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala’s initial hearing whether he’ll face criminal charges in Sunday’s crash along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Authorities say Orrego-Savala, a citizen of Guatemala, was deported in 2007 and 2009. They say he was again living illegally in the U.S.

Police say the 26-year-old Jackson and 54-year-old Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were standing outside Monroe’s car along I-70 after Jackson became ill while Monroe was transporting him. They say Jackson and Monroe were struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by Orrego-Savala.

Investigators say they believe Orrego-Savala was intoxicated.