SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The mother-in-law of the gunman who fatally shot more than two-dozen worshippers at a Texas church says he was a controlling man who was easily offended, quick to anger and limited his wife’s contact with her family.

Michelle Shields told the San Antonio Express-News that 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley at one point texted her that he would “destroy your entire life” if she came to the hospital where her daughter was giving birth to the couple’s second child.

Six months later, on Nov. 5, authorities say Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio.

Kelley later died from what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say threatening texts sent to Shields could be a motive in the shooting but add that the investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com