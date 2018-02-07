HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) - The Latest on a proposal to hire an ex-mayor accused of theft (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

A disgraced former mayor is withdrawing his application to work as a city planner in a neighboring north Mississippi city.

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis announced his withdrawal Wednesday, after Horn Lake aldermen on Tuesday postponed a decision on hiring him.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Davis says his application was plagued by “false hopes and political rhetoric.” Davis says he was confident he could have helped attract development to the Memphis, Tennessee, suburb of Horn Lake in the same way he did to the neighboring city of Southaven.

Davis lost re-election in Southaven in 2013 and then resigned after being accused of misusing city money. Davis was ordered by the state auditor to repay more than $170,000 to Southaven. He was initially convicted of fraud and embezzlement, but later acquitted after an appeals court threw out the original verdict.

___

11 a.m.

A north Mississippi city is postponing a decision on hiring the disgraced former mayor of a neighboring city to spearhead commercial development.

Local media report that Horn Lake aldermen Tuesday postponed until March 19 the decision on hiring former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis as a city planner.

Horn Lake Alderman Charlie Roberts is pushing Davis‘ hiring, saying he successfully promoted development in Southaven.

Some Horn Lake residents, though, oppose the move.