Walgreens has become the latest company to allow people to choose which bathrooms to use without regard for their biological sex.

According to an NBC News report Wednesday, the policy grew out of a complaint made by a customer to the ACLU’s Southern California chapter about being denied the bathroom she wanted to use.

A Walgreens employee and the Los Angeles store’s manager last year refused to let Jessie Meehan use the women’s room because she “dressed like a man,” the ACLU chapter said in a statement issued this week.

“I am a woman. I identify as female,” Ms. Meehan said in a video posted by the chapter and on YouTube. “She can’t tell me which one to use.”

As a result of calls from the ACLU chapter’s lawyers, the drugstore giant issued a “Transgender Inclusion” policy for all 8,000 stores nationwide, the liberal organization said.

“All individuals have a right to use restroom facilities that correspond to the individual’s gender identity, regardless of the individual’s sex assigned at birth,” the new policy, dated Nov. 21, 2017, states.