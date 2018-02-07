MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman accused of setting fires at a Minnesota university campus is now facing a terrorism charge.

Nineteen-year-old Tnuza Jamal Hassan was charged Wednesday in federal court with attempting to provide material support to al-Qaida, lying to the FBI and arson. She also faces a state arson charge.

Hassan is a former student at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

A federal indictment says she wrote and delivered a letter in September encouraging two fellow students to join a jihad. She’s accused of lying about it days later when interviewed by the FBI. Prosecutors say she set several fires on campus in January because she was angry about U.S. military actions overseas. No one was injured in the fires.

One of her attorneys, Josh Johnson, had no comment Wednesday.