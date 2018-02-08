PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says if it were up to him, state legislators would be able to serve longer before term limits kick in.

The state constitution restricts legislators to four consecutive terms in the House or Senate, but lawmakers can switch chambers when they hit term limits. Daugaard says 8-year limits are too short.

The Republican said Thursday that if he were writing brand new rules, he’d give lawmakers 12 years total without the ability to switch chambers. He says it would give lawmakers a chance to develop relationships and institutional knowledge.

A legislative panel recently rejected a plan to extend legislators’ terms to four years.

Daugaard says he wouldn’t run this year for a third term as governor even if term limits allowed. He says it’s time for people with new ideas.