A Mississippi state legislator brandished his handgun Thursday on the House floor in order to make a point about his opposition to a proposed gun-rights bill.

Democratic state Rep. Charles Young Jr. was escorted from the chamber at his request after arguing against House Bill 1083, which would allow permit holders to challenge more easily rules forbidding enhanced-carry, according to Y’all Politics.

He argued that state legislators who carry firearms in the chamber are breaking a joint legislative rule that only permits authorized law enforcement from bringing guns into the state capitol in Jackson.

“Let’s grow up,” said Mr. Young, who waved his unloaded firearm and his enhanced-carry permit at the podium, the Clarion Ledger reported.

The measure passed the House 80-33, despite opposition from leaders of Mississippi State University and the Southeastern Conference, who have argued that it would create a more dangerous atmosphere on campus and at sporting events.

Mr. Young said in a video later that he supported the Second Amendment but that “we’re taking it to an extreme” with the legislation.

“We need to acknowledge what our rules are. If our rules trump state law, then we should abide by our rules,” he said in the video on Raw Story, adding that “quite a few” members carry firearms in the capitol.