A Washington, D.C. lawyer and lobbyist is offering $25,000 to any credible whistleblower willing to come forward with evidence of FBI wrongdoing in investigations related to the 2016 presidential election.

Jack Burkman issued a statement Thursday announcing the reward. He has promised to keep the whistleblower’s identity anonymous.

“Enough is enough, let’s settle this,” Burkman said in a news release. “America is facing too many issues at home and abroad to be preoccupied with infighting. If an issue exits, it’s critical to our society to fix it immediately.”

Questions of political bias have engulfed both the FBI’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into links between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Texts exchanged between FBI officials and lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have raised concerns the bureau may have tried to delay the Clinton investigation until after the election.

On Sept. 28, 2016, Mr. Strzok, who was in charge of the Clinton investigation, texted Ms. Page that then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had become aware of Clinton emails showing up on the laptop of former Rep Anthony Weiner, New York Democrat, in an unrelated investigation. Mr. Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, was a top Clinton aide who exchanged classified information with her boss. The texts were released Wednesday by a senate committee.

But James Comey, who was FBI Director at that time, didn’t inform Congress that the Weiner emails were being reviewed until October 28, 2016, a full month later and just days before the election.

“The FBI had learned of the existence of emails that appeared pertinent to the investigation,” Mr. Comey said in late October. “I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday.”

Mr. McCabe’s wife, Jill, ran for state senate in Virginia. Her campaign received nearly $500,000 in donations from a political action committee connected to Gov. Terry McAulffe, Virginia Democrat. Mr. McCabe recused himself from the investigation, but not until days before the election. The Department of Justice’s inspector general is looking into allegations that Mr. McCabe slow-walked the Clinton investigation, according to published reports.

Some have said the accusations that the Clinton problem was tilted to reach favorable outcome for the former Secretary of State are untrue. They allege that Mr. Trump is pumping up the allegations as a political device to downplay the Mueller investigation.

Bias accusations have not just limited to the Clinton investigation.

A memo authored by Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, alleges that the FISA warrant obtained by the FBI to spy on a Trump campaign advisor was based on the discredited Steele dossier.

Democrats have claimed Mr. Nunes’ memo is based on cherry-picked quotes from the FISA application. They have asked the Mr. Trump to release a second memo, which they claim puts the FISA application into greater context. The White House is still mulling that decision.

Allegations in the FISA warrant is what largely led to the Mr. Mueller’s inquiry into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

In addition, texts exchanged between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page also show the pair had deep animus towards the president, using words like “an idiot” and “loathsome” to describe him.

“The American people are between a rock and a hard place,” Burkman said. “Whether it’s the White House or FBI, someone isn’t telling the truth and it puts everyone in danger. If there’s a member of the FBI who wants to settle this, I’m ready to help.”

Mr. Burkman is no stranger to capitalizing on hot news topics. He previously has offered free legal representation for victims of sexual harassment in Hollywood.