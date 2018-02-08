LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska lawmaker is asking his fellow senators to create an ethics board that would investigate complaints against members of the Legislature.

Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell presented his proposal Thursday to the Legislature’s Executive Board. The board would also determine what constitutes inappropriate conduct by a legislator.

Kuehn says Nebraska is one of just eight states that don’t have an internal legislative ethics committee.

The lack of ethical rules was highlighted after former state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion admitted to having cybersex on a state laptop. Some lawmakers wanted to punish Kintner beyond the $1,000 fine that an outside commission ordered him to pay, but critics noted that the Legislature didn’t have formal rules to govern such situations.