President Trump’s approval rating in one of the major daily tracking polls has improved significantly and is now higher than President Barack Obama’s on the same date of his first term.

The Rasmussen Reports daily survey released Thursday shows that Mr. Trump’s approval rating is at 48 percent, statistically tied with his disapproval rating of 50 percent.

Until late last week, his disapproval rate has been above 50 percent every day for 10 months. But Thursday marked the fifth consecutive day his approval rating was 48 percent or 49 percent, after sometimes dipping into the 30s.

And this week’s Rasmussen numbers even top Mr. Obama’s comparable figures.

On Feb. 8, 2010, Mr. Obama had a clear majority disapproving of his performance as president — 54 percent versus just 46 percent approval.

That disparity raised the eyebrows of Thomas Lifson at the conservative blog American Thinker.

“Given the overwhelmingly negative coverage President Trump has received (in the 90% negative range) and the overwhelmingly positive coverage President Obama enjoyed (remember the late night comedian who complained that there was nothing to joke about early in Obama’s presidency?), these approval polls reveal a public that has tuned out the mainstream media’s nattering against the president,” he wrote.