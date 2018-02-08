The White House on Thursday said it mishandled the response to domestic abuse allegations against White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who has resigned and been separated from the White House.

“I think it is fair to say we all could have done better,” said White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

The White House issued statements Wednesday defending Mr. Porter, including one from Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Mr. Shah said that the initial support for Mr. Porter was based on officials’ professional relationship with him at the White House. When photos emerged showing Mr. Porter’s wife with a black eye, the response changed.

Two of Mr. Porter’s ex-wives accused him of physical abuse.

“The allegations against Rob Porter involves incidents long before he joined the White House,” said Mr. Shah, who stressed that that “doesn’t change how serious and disturbing these allegations are.”

Colbie Holderness, who married Mr. Porter in 2003, said that he had had kicked and punched her. She had a photo of herself with a black eye in the early 2000s.

Jennifer Willoughby, who married Porter in 2009, said he had an explosive temper and once dragged her naked out of a shower.

Both women cited abuse as reasons for divorcing Mr. Porter, 40.

Mr. Shah said the president was briefed on the allegations and informed of Mr. Porter’s resignation. The president was “saddened” for everyone involved, he said.

He said that issues had come up during the background check for security clearance, but the investigation was sill underway and Mr. Porter had interim clearance before he resigned.

“His clearance was never denied and he resigned,” Mr. Shah said, adding that Mr. Porter received “no waivers and no special treatment” in the security clearance process.

Mr. Shah noted that the security clearance process is conducted by the FBI and intelligence agencies, and it is the same process used by previous administrations.

Mr. Porter’s security clearance and what administration officials, particularly Mr. Kelly, knew about the alleged abuse have become key questions.

Mr. Shah said that Mr. Kelly was not “fully aware” of the allegations and certainly had not seen photographic evidence of the abuse prior to Wednesday.

The story was first reported late Tuesday by the Daily Mail.