WASHINGTON (AP) - A Maine lawyer who served under former President George W. Bush has been tapped to serve as director of the White House Office of Government Ethics.

The Trump administration announced Thursday the nomination Emory A. Rounds III to replace Obama appointee Walter Shaub.

Rounds currently serves as associate counsel in the office. He’d be promoted to lead the agency if his five-year term is confirmed by the Senate.

He’d be the third person to lead the office since President Donald Trump took office.

Shaub resigned in July after prodding the Trump administration on conflicts of interest. An acting director, David J. Apol, then took over.

Before joining the office, Rounds served as an ethics counsel on the White House legal staff for six years during Bush’s administration.