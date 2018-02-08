President Trump wasn’t taking seriously complaints by former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman that her experience was “so bad.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said Thursday that her allegations were taken “not very seriously.”

“Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice.’ This was the fourth time we let her go,” he said, referring to the reality TV show hosted by Mr. Trump.

Mrs. Manigault-Newman reportedly was escorted noisily from the White House when she was fired last year.

She teared up on a reality television show while explaining the situation at the White House was “so bad,” according to a clip of the show released Thursday.

In the clip, posted on the Twitter page for “Celebrity Big Brother,” she breaks down into tears while describing the goings on inside the West Wing. She said she thought she could be “that person” who would stop Mr. Trump from tweeting, but said she was kept away from the president.

“It was like, ‘Keep her away from him, don’t get her access, don’t let her talk to him,’” she said, specifically mentioning Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner.