BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has named Cody Schulz as the state’s new homeland security director.

Burgum made the announcement on Friday. Schulz will succeed Greg Wilz, who is retiring after more than 12 years in the position.

Schulz has served as disaster recovery chief for the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services since July 2014, managing and coordinating disaster recovery operations for the state.

Schulz is a New Salem native who lives in Mandan. He is currently a Morton County commissioner.