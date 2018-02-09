A California assemblywoman who was featured in Time magazine’s “Silence Breakers” Person of the Year coverage is now being investigated over sexual harassment claims.

Democrat Cristina Garcia, a member of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, went on a voluntary unpaid leave of absence less than 24 hours after an investigation by the Assembly Rules Committee was made public. The story, first reported by Politico, involves claims by former legislative staff member Daniel Fierro and a Sacramento lobbyist.

“Upon reflection of the details alleged, I am certain I did not engage in the behavior I am accused of,” Ms. Garciasaid in a statement released Friday. “However, as I’ve said before, any claims about sexual harassment must be taken seriously, and I believe elected officials should be held to a higher standard of accountability. “

Mr. Fierro claims that he was groped in the crotch during a 2014 softball game and did not know how to appropriately respond to Ms. Garcia’s advances, as she chairs the Legislative Women’s Caucus and the Natural Resources Committee.

A lobbyist who fears reprisal if he goes public told Politico that he too was accosted at a 2017 fundraiser.

“She came back and was whispering real close and I could smell the booze and see she was pretty far gone,” the lobbyist said. “She looked at me for a second and said, ‘I’ve set a goal for myself to f— you.’”

“Who wants to be that guy that Cristina Garcia is going after?” Mr. Fierro, who now heads Presidio Strategic Communications, asked.

I didn’t know I was part of the story. That I was pictured and added to a timeline of this reckoning. It’s an awkwardly humbling experience, but I am proud of this work and the company I am in. I hope you’ll pick up a copy of @TIME &read about the bravery.#MeToo#WeSaidEnoughpic.twitter.com/P1bfCDPKCf — Cristina Garcia (@AsmGarcia) December 15, 2017

He too attested that she was intoxicated during the encounter.

Two Assembly staffers who were Sacramento colleagues with Mr. Fierro backed his claims to the magazine and said he spoke of the incident immediately after it happened.

A spokesman for Speaker Anthony Rendon’s office told Politico that there “is no set time frame” regarding findings of the investigation.

Mr. Fierro said he came forward because it is hypocritical for Ms. Garcia to become one of California’s go-to authorities on the #MeToo movement.

“I have female co-workers who have gone through this — and it absolutely needs to be talked about,” he said. “The problem is when Cristina is the one, it’s for everyone to roll their eyes … and it takes away from the issue … and the credibility.”