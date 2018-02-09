Rep. Francis Rooney said Friday that allegations of domestic abuse against a former White House aide should cause concern for the security clearance process.

“I think they need to revisit the entire interim service security clearance process,” Mr. Rooney, Florida Republican, said on CNN.

Rob Porter, a former aide to President Trump, was accused of domestic violence and verbal abuse by two of his ex-wives. He denied the claims, but submitted his resignation this week, which the White House accepted.

The allegations apparently slowed his security clearance process with the FBI and he was operating on an interim clearance.

White House counsel Don McGahn was reportedly aware of the allegations, but Chief of Staff John Kelly was apparently unaware of the extent of the abuse until photos were released showing one of Mr. Porter’s ex-wives with a black eye.

“The main thing we need to find out is are these facts true,” Mr. Rooney said.