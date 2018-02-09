Sen. Mark Warner reportedly was in contact with a Russian oligarch last year in an attempt to contact the former British intelligence agent behind the Trump dossier, Fox News reported late Thursday.

Mr. Warner, Virginia Democrat, was in contact with lobbyist Adam Waldman, who had ties to Russian billionaire Oleg V. Deripaska, to try and connect with Christopher Steele, the author of the dossier. Mr. Waldman apparently said he could put Mr. Warner in touch with Mr. Steele, according to text messages obtained by Fox News.

The exchanges show Mr. Steele was reluctant to talk without a bipartisan letter from the committee and was growing more nervous about the continued leaks from the investigation.

Mr. Warner, ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, reportedly disclosed this information to his fellow members on the committee last year.

Mr. Warner and Sen. Richard Burr, who chairs the committee, told Fox News in a joint statement that they are working together on the investigation and said they’ve had this material for months.

Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted late Thursday his support for Mr. Warner and reiterated that this is old news to the committee.

“Sen.Warner fully disclosed this to the committee four months ago.Has had zero impact on our work. http://fxn.ws/2nXIdM6 #FoxNews” Mr. Rubio, Florida Republican, tweeted.