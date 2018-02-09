Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. and its allies have agreed to halt military exercises in and around South Korea, but he said they remain ready to use all options if North Korea makes any threats, according to an NBC News interview that aired Friday.

“We’re going to make it crystal clear that our military, the Japanese self-defense forces, our allies here in South Korea, all of our allies across the region, are fully prepared to defend our nations and to take what action is necessary to defend our homeland,” Mr. Pence told NBC News.

Mr. Pence is in Pyeongchang, South Korea, leading the U.S. delegation in the Olympic Winter Games. Despite a year of tense back-and-forth, North and South Korean athletes plan to march together in the opening ceremony under one flag. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un sent his sister, Kim Yo-jong, to the games making her the first member of the immediate ruling family to visit since the Korean War in 1950-1953.

It is unclear if she and Mr. Pence will meet during the games. Representatives for both countries say the meeting is unplanned, but the two will be seated near each other at the opening ceremonies.

North Korea has ramped up its nuclear testing in the past year and has tested three intercontinental ballistic missiles.