The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, got off to a chilly start with Vice President Mike Pence seated in a box for the opening ceremonies Friday with two top North Korea officials sitting being him and no words exchanged between the two delegations.

Mr. Pence’s team said his presence in the box seats of host country South Korea sent a message of unity with the vice president, Japanese President Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in sitting together in the front row.

“We wanted to show the alliance seated together. We wanted the North Koreans to see the vice president, Abe and Moon sitting directly in front of them for the opening ceremonies, and it would show that that alliance is strong,” said a White House official traveling with Mr. Pence.

“Pence sat in front row and talked to Moon and Abe and their spouses, and the North Koreans sat in the back and didn’t talk to anybody, and that image is telling,” the official added.

In the second row were seated North Korea’s ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-Nam, and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Tensions remain high despite the show of goodwill from North Korean and South Korean athletes competing as teammates in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The games have not reduced the U.S.-led international pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear and long-range missile program that is threatening America and the world.

Mr. Pence could have gotten up and left the box seats, perhaps going to the U.S. delegations box, but he didn’t want to create an image of the North Korean officials alone with South Korea and Japan, according to the White House.

Pence aides also pushed back again South Korean news reports that the vice president snubbed the North Korean officials at a reception before the opening ceremonies. Mr. Pence arrived late and did not shake hands with Mr. Kim.

Aides said Mr. Pence was simply running late and he did not deliberately snub the North Koreans. He didn’t avoid shaking hands with them, as they was simply seated elsewhere from where Mr. Pence was receiving well-wishers.

However, both Mr. Pence and North Koreans appeared to rebuff Mr. Moon’s efforts to facilitate a meeting between.