Rachel Brand, associate attorney general of the Justice Department and third in command behind Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, is stepping down, The New York Times reported Friday afternoon.

Ms. Brand is leaving to take a job in the private sector as general counsel, The Times reported.

Ms. Brand, who has previously served in both the White House and the Justice Department, was confirmed by the Senate in May.

In the position, she oversaw the department’s efforts on civil and civil rights matters as well as the antitrust, tax and environment and natural resources divisions.

She was next in line behind Mr. Rosenstein to oversee the special counsel investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election after Mr. Sessions recused himself.