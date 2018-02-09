Steve Bannon said that women’s anger will change the political power structure in the U.S., according to an interview with Bloomberg out Friday.

“I think it’s going to unfold like the tea party, only bigger,” Mr. Bannon told Bloomberg. “It’s not Me Too. It’s not just sexual harassment. It’s an anti-patriarchy movement.”

“Time’s up on 10,000 years of recorded history. This is coming. This is real,” he added.

Mr. Bannon’s comments came prior to domestic violence allegations about former White House aide Rob Porter.

He said that the White House is in “total free fall” with women based on recent approval ratings, and that the 2018 midterms will see the results of this. He added that first lady Melania’s outfit choice at the State of the Union — a white pantsuit — could also have been symbolic.

“She’s wearing suffragette white. Suck on that,” Mr. Bannon said.

The former White House chief strategist left his position last year to head his news outlet, Breitbart, but no longer serves in that role due to a fallout with the publication’s financial backers.

Immediately after leaving the White House, he promised to fund challengers against all establishment Republicans in their races this fall, but after negative comments about President Trump in the now-infamous book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” by Michael Wolff, Mr. Bannon has had less of a visible influence in Republican politics.