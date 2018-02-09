SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a California assemblywoman accused of sexual misconduct (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The man accusing a California assemblywoman of sexual misconduct is raising concerns about how his complaint became public.

Daniel Fierro says he thought his complaint against Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia would remain confidential when raised it in January. Fierro says he told his former boss, Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon, who followed protocol and took it to the Rules Committee.

Fierro says several days later he received calls about it from journalists and a politically connected acquaintance. He says he was “disturbed” a complaint that was supposed to be confidential got out.

Calderon’s office and the Assembly Rules Committee deny leaking the complaint.

___

10:18 a.m.

A California assemblywoman who has been accused of sexual misconduct says she’s taking a voluntary, unpaid leave of absence while the claim is investigated.

Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens announced her leave on Friday, a day after the allegation became public. Daniel Fierro, a former staff member for another lawmaker, says Garcia groped him in 2014 after a legislative softball game.

Garcia says she is “certain” she did not engage in such behavior.

Garcia has been a vocal leader of the #Me-too movement that’s prompted two California lawmakers to resign and put another on suspension.

She says she’s taking a leave of absence to avoid distraction and any appearance of influence over the investigation. Fierro declined to comment on Garcia’s decision.