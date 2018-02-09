SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to California (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the North American Free Trade Agreement has been good for the U.S. and his country, but he also wants to see it updated to lift those who are struggling despite surging economies.

His comments Friday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, come as President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from the 24-year-old pact.

According to prepared remarks, Trudeau says that the agreement has been an asset for Canadians and Americans, bringing prosperity with trade.

But he says income inequality is growing worldwide.

And he agrees with Trump that too many people have been left behind, and more needs to be done to share the benefits.

As a candidate, Trump has called NAFTA a job-killing disaster.

___

10:50 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has met privately with California’s governor and lieutenant governor, with trade, the environment and health care on the agenda.

The separate meetings Friday with Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom were closed to the media.

In brief remarks to reporters before meeting with Newsom, Trudeau said it was good to talk about all the issues that bind California and Canada.

Newsom thanked Trudeau for his energetic leadership on the international stage at a time of political uncertainty, an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trudeau spent Thursday pitching tech companies on investing in Canada while touting the country’s fast-track visa for highly skilled workers.

Later Friday, Trudeau will deliver an address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

___

12 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs during his first visit to San Francisco where he promoted Canada as a destination for California technology firms frustrated by uncertain U.S. immigration laws.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced the online business software company will invest another $2 billion in its Canadian operations.

And cloud subscription service AppDirect, based in San Francisco, says it will add another 300 jobs in Canada in the next five years.

Trudeau will spend a second day in California on Friday meeting with Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The environment is also likely to be on the agenda, along with economic development.