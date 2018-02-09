President Trump said Friday he was “surprised” by allegations this week that former White House staff secretary Rob Porter abused his two ex-wives.

“We found out about it recently and I was surprised by it,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “It was very sad when we heard about it and certainly he’s also very sad now.”

The president also noted that Mr. Porter, who resigned this week, “says he’s innocent, and I think you have to remember that. He said very strongly that he’s innocent.”

“It’s a tough time for him,” the president said. “He did a very good job when he was in the White House. And we hope he has a wonderful career and he will have a great career ahead of him.”

Mr. Porter, who worked closely with the president and White House chief of staff John F. Kelly, quit after the Daily Mail published reports detailing abuse alleged by his two former wives. He has denied the allegations.

It was the first time that the president has commented on the matter. White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said Thursday that the White House could have handled the issue better.

The resignation has raised questions about Mr. Kelly’s handling of the allegations, whether he investigated them thoroughly and why Mr. Trump wasn’t told sooner.