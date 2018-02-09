A second White House staffer has resigned over domestic abuse allegations.

Speechwriter David Sorensen, who worked at the Council on Environmental Quality at the White House, resigned Friday upon being confronted by White House officials after questions from the media, said White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

“We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today,” Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Sorensen’s resignation follows the departure earlier this week of White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who was accused by his two ex-wives of verbal and physical abuse during their marriages.

Both Mr. Sorensen and Mr. Porter have denied the allegations. Mr. Sorensen said instead that he was a victim of abuse.