HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - A Republican gun-rights advocate who declared her firing range “Muslim-free” says she’s challenging Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson for the GOP nomination for governor.

Jan Morgan, owner of the Gun Cave Indoor Firing Range in Hot Springs, announced plans to run for governor on her campaign’s website on New Year’s Eve. Hutchinson, first elected in 2014, previously announced plans to seek re-election in 2018.

Morgan has criticized Hutchinson as someone who “campaigns like a conservative Republican but governs like a liberal Democrat.” If elected, Morgan would become Arkansas’ first female governor.

Morgan said in 2014 that her gun range would be a “Muslim-free zone” because of safety concerns and that she viewed Islam as a “theocracy/terrorist organization, not a religion.”

A Democrat, Jared Henderson, has also announced he’s running for governor.